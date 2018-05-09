This Entrepreneur Shares How He Sold the Product That Everyone Said Was Impossible

/

When Eric Korman told everyone he wanted to sell perfume online, everyone thought he was crazy. He ended up proving them wrong.

Selling perfume online seems impossible. After all, people need to be able to smell it, right? And when former Ralph Lauren executive Eric Korman launched his online perfume company PHLUR, he ran smack dab into that problem. Industry peers thought he was crazy. He hung in and devised a solution: an ingenious mix of smart ecommerce strategy, science, photography, psychology, music and storytelling. And with that, he made the impossible possible.

Hear from Korman on what it took to get customers to buy into PHLUR.

