6 Things You Didn't Know About UFC Gym Franchises
You’ve probably heard of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and you might even have watched some Ronda Rousey or Conor McGregor matches on pay-per-view.
But, UFC is much more than just a sport you can watch. It’s also a major brand, and you can see the power of that brand in UFC Gym. According to the company website, UFC Gym is “the first major brand extension of the Ultimate Fighting Championship,” and it offers “a full range of group fitness classes, private MMA training, personal and group dynamic training, and MMA-style youth programming.”
It’s also a successful franchise business. Since the first UFC Gym opened in 2009, the company has expanded rapidly, to the point where there are now UFC Gyms under development all over the globe and the company has earned a place in the 2018 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, ranking No. 397.
Here are six cool facts that can help you learn more about the history and future of UFC Gym, and you can learn more about franchising here.
- The first international location was opened in 2013 in Australia. Now, there are six UFC Gyms across Australia, with plans for four more this year, and UFC Gyms under development in 21 countries around the world. UFC Gym has its own radio station, which is broadcasted globally.
- UFC Gym is a co-venture between UFC and fitness conglomerate New Evolution Ventures. It is not a “Fight Gym” or “Fight Club,” it is a full-service training gym with a wide range of classes including MMA training providing a place for members to train. It also offers youth programming focusing on children ages 6+ the most popular being Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
- Co-Founder of UFC Gym Mark Mastrov started his fitness career working as a sales representative. Mastrov is also an owner of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. Fellow co-founder Jim Rowley is a former marine who served eight years with the U.S. Marine Corps.
- UFC Gym’s Sr. Director of MMA and International Master Instructor Rob ‘Razor’ McCullough is a former WEC Champion and now oversees all MMA programming.
- Eight professional athletes are also UFC Gym owners invested in the brand with their own namesake gyms including: B.J. Penn, Urijah Faber, Ricardo Llamas, Cub Swanson, Mike Bisping, Belal Muhammad, Frankie Edgar and Alex Rodriguez. Penn was the first athlete partner for the brand, opening his first UFC Gym in Honolulu, Hi.
- The largest UFC Gym to date is in La Mirada measuring 48,000 square feet.