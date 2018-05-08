6 Things You Didn't Know About UFC Gym Franchises

/

UFC isn't just about fighting -- it's about business.

You’ve probably heard of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and you might even have watched some Ronda Rousey or Conor McGregor matches on pay-per-view.

But, UFC is much more than just a sport you can watch. It’s also a major brand, and you can see the power of that brand in UFC Gym. According to the company website, UFC Gym is “the first major brand extension of the Ultimate Fighting Championship,” and it offers “a full range of group fitness classes, private MMA training, personal and group dynamic training, and MMA-style youth programming.”

It’s also a successful franchise business. Since the first UFC Gym opened in 2009, the company has expanded rapidly, to the point where there are now UFC Gyms under development all over the globe and the company has earned a place in the 2018 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, ranking No. 397.

