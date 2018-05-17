Instagram Now Lets You Share Posts in Stories

You no longer have to take a screenshot or share a link.

By Jon Fingas

Instagram has spent months testing the ability to share posts as Stories, and now it's finally here. An update to the Android app (iOS will get it in the "coming days") lets you turn public posts from your social feed into stickers, with a tap bringing users directly to the post you're eager to celebrate. You can customize both the sticker and the background to add a little extra flair.

Importantly, you don't have to leave your posts up for grabs. Story sharing is on by default, but you can switch it off in your settings if you'd rather not take your account private just to limit how others share your posts.

The social network has been aggressively expanding Stories in the past few weeks, including the additions of multi-shot uploads, posting from other apps and hints of soundtrack support. It's not hard to understand why. Instagram has continued to grow rapidly, in no small part due to Stories luring people away from Snapchat and its less-than-successful redesign. If the photo-centric service is going to keep up the pace, it'll want to make Stories as useful as possible -- and sharing posts certainly goes a long way toward that goal.

