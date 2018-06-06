Instagram May Soon Allow Hour-Long Video Uploads

Expect there to be a 'focus on vertical' content and for it to live inside the main Instagram app.

June 6, 2018 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



Watch out, YouTube: word has it Instagram may soon support long-form video uploads.

As if you don't already spend enough time on Instagram, The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources "familiar with the matter," on Tuesday reported that the Facebook-owned social media app is gearing up to launch a new feature that would allow videos up to an hour long. The site reported that Instagram has "had conversations with content creators and publishers about producing long-form video for the platform."

Instagram already supports hour-long live streams, but videos you post to your profile can only be up to one minute long and story clips are capped at just 15 seconds. Details of the rumored long-form video feature are scant, but the Journal says it will "focus on vertical" content and live inside the main Instagram app.

An Instagram spokesperson did not immediately respond to PCMag's request for comment.

New data from the Pew Research Center indicates that YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat are the most popular online platforms among U.S. teenagers, with Facebook coming in fourth. That's a big change from 2015, when Facebook was the most popular social media platform among teens.

Meanwhile, Instagram has been busy as of late rolling out new features, including video chat, new ways to poll your friends and the ability to mute posts. The long-awaited mute feature lets you hide posts from certain people without unfollowing them. To do that, just tap the ellipses on the top-right of someone's post and select "Mute."