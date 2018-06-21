The heavily hyped day of sales boasts more deals than Black Friday.

June 21, 2018 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Amazon accidentally leaked the date of Prime Day, its heavily hyped mid-summer sales event that boasts better deals than Black Friday.

The date of the event will be July 16, according to a banner that was briefly posted on Amazon's U.K. website, reports TechRadar.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the leak.

Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015.

More than a dozen other major retailers have since started taking part in the event by offering their own massive sales events to counter Amazon.

In addition to running their own promotions, some retailers promised last year to price-match Amazon's Prime Day deals.

Amazon's deals on Prime Day are better than what shoppers might find on Black Friday, the biggest shopping event of the year, according to BestBlackFriday.com.

The website analyzed Amazon's deals on Black Friday and Prime Day and found that in 2016, 77 percent of Prime Day prices were better than comparable deals offered on Black Friday.