Mark Zuckerberg Soon to Replace Warren Buffett as World's Third-Richest Person

Facebook co-founder gains $1.7 billion after Instagram television announcement.
Image credit: Chesnot | Getty Images
Despite a shaky year, Facebook CEO and co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg, is soon to snag Warren Buffet’s spot as the third-richest person in the world.  

Facebook stocks rose 2.3 percent after Instagram announced a new television feature on Wednesday, putting another $1.7 billion in Zuckerberg’s pocket.

Buffet, who used to be the world’s richest person, is now worth $81.6 billion. He has given a considerate amount of his fortune to charity over the last 12 years. Zuckerberg is currently only $725 million behind, not even half the amount of money he made yesterday.

Analysts predict Facebook Messenger’s potential monetization to generate an extra $6 billion by 2020, which would put Zuckerberg far ahead of Buffett.

Only 34, Zuckerberg is the youngest person in the world’s richest top ten. Instagram’s new feature made Zuckerberg the title-holder for earning the most money in one day. Following Buffett’s charitable suit, Zuckerberg pledges to donate 99 percent of Facebook stocks over the course of his lifetime.

