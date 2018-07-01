Helpful Mindset Hacks for a Greater Life

Many times people don't realize the impact their thoughts and words have on their lives.

July 1, 2018 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



Your mindset is one of the most important tools you have in life. It can make or break you. Many times people don’t realize the impact their thoughts and words have on their lives. They tell themselves stories, whether it’s about their work, their finances or even their health. These stories become real. They dictate your future.



Unfortunately, it’s not so simple to change the narrative you are giving yourself. A lot of times it takes a major life event to make you realize the problem. By then, it can feel too late.

I wanted to share this episode with you to show you six of the common misconceptions people have that care holding them back.

If you take the time to open your eyes to these mindset problems, you can start changing your life now instead of waiting to hit rock bottom.

Learn more about my mindset hacks on Episode 658.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.