The One Quality That Has Fueled Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Success

The action superstar gave some insight into his approach to business.

July 17, 2018 2 min read

It’s like clockwork. Once the temperature hits above 90 degrees, there will be some sort of offering from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the box office that has the actor, producer and entrepreneur capably fighting some gigantic force to save the world.

This summer blockbuster season alone, Johnson has tamed a series of giant animals in Rampage and an oft-exploding skyscraper in the aptly named Skyscraper.

Last year, Johnson, the highest paid actor in Hollywood, earned a whopping $124 million. The 46-year-old also has a fairly significant social media presence with 13 million Twitter followers, 53 million Facebook fans and 108 million Instagram followers.

Related: 10 Inspiring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Quotes That Prove Anything Is Possible

So what is his secret? Johnson took to Twitter to explain a little bit about his approach to business and celebrity.

He said first and foremost that the simplest thing he can do in his position is be kind to the people he crosses paths with.

True story, I heard this quote when I was 15 and thought “man if I’m ever important one day, I want to make it a point to be kind and nice”.

I don’t know if I’m “important” these days, but I can tell you that being nice and kind to people is LITERALLY the easiest thing to do. https://t.co/s0zsruPoqX — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 17, 2018

And then he shared his gratitude for having gotten to this point of his career.