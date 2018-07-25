Uber

Uber Drivers Have Completed More Than 10 Billion Trips

Uber doubled its trip count in just over a year despite its many challenges.
Image credit: Pau Barrena | Getty Images via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Uber announced yesterday that on June 10, 173 trips and deliveries that began simultaneously pushed the company past a record of 10 billion completed trips. Uber hit its 10 billionth trip just over a year after it completed its 5 billionth and the company said that the 173 trips occurred in more than 21 countries and five continents.

The year Uber spent doubling its trip count was also marred by a lot of issues, some of which continue to plague the company. It has been sued and investigated for gender and race discriminationrevealed a data breach that it at one point worked to hide, was sued over the data breach, issued layoffs and replaced its CEO. It has also dealt with continued scrutiny into how it treats and pays drivers, a fatal crash involving one of its self-driving carssexual assault accusations against its drivers and the Waymo lawsuit that the company settled in February. But despite a rather challenging year, the company seems to still be performing well with customers.

Rival Lyft, which launched its first international service in December, hit 1 million rides per day last July and 500 million rides total in October.

