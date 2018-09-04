These Friends Snuck a Poster of Themselves Into Their Local McDonald's -- and It's Still There

Jevh Maravilla saw the blank wall as a chance to make the restaurant a little more inclusive.

September 4, 2018 2 min read

As the saying goes, you can’t be what you can’t see, but recently, a 21-year-old student named Jevh Maravilla took that advice to heart in a somewhat unexpected way.

At his local McDonald’s, Maravilla and his friends looked around and realized that there weren’t any Asian faces in the photos. So when they noticed a blank wall, they knew exactly what they wanted to do: create a poster of themselves aping the cheesy, cheerful aesthetic of McDonald's decor and find a way to hang it in the restaurant.

The group purchased an old McDonald’s shirt from a thrift store and created a badge to make Maravilla’s disguise as a “regional interior coordinator” look more legitimate for their photo shoot. They then enlisted friends to mount the poster as quickly as possible before anyone noticed.

"To this day, I can say that the poster has been up since," Maravilla said in a video detailing the scheme. "And I really hope they never take it down. Remember, folks: all races deserve recognition. And I guess I did my part."