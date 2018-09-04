These Friends Snuck a Poster of Themselves Into Their Local McDonald's -- and It's Still There
As the saying goes, you can’t be what you can’t see, but recently, a 21-year-old student named Jevh Maravilla took that advice to heart in a somewhat unexpected way.
At his local McDonald’s, Maravilla and his friends looked around and realized that there weren’t any Asian faces in the photos. So when they noticed a blank wall, they knew exactly what they wanted to do: create a poster of themselves aping the cheesy, cheerful aesthetic of McDonald's decor and find a way to hang it in the restaurant.
The group purchased an old McDonald’s shirt from a thrift store and created a badge to make Maravilla’s disguise as a “regional interior coordinator” look more legitimate for their photo shoot. They then enlisted friends to mount the poster as quickly as possible before anyone noticed.
"To this day, I can say that the poster has been up since," Maravilla said in a video detailing the scheme. "And I really hope they never take it down. Remember, folks: all races deserve recognition. And I guess I did my part."
i noticed there was a blank wall at mcdonald’s so i decided to make this fake poster of me and my friend. It’s now been 51 days since i hung it up. pic.twitter.com/5OTf5aR4vm— JΞVH M (@Jevholution) September 3, 2018