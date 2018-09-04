McDonald's

These Friends Snuck a Poster of Themselves Into Their Local McDonald's -- and It's Still There

Jevh Maravilla saw the blank wall as a chance to make the restaurant a little more inclusive.
These Friends Snuck a Poster of Themselves Into Their Local McDonald's -- and It's Still There
Image credit: Jevh M | Youtube
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

As the saying goes, you can’t be what you can’t see, but recently, a 21-year-old student named Jevh Maravilla took that advice to heart in a somewhat unexpected way.

At his local McDonald’s, Maravilla and his friends looked around and realized that there weren’t any Asian faces in the photos. So when they noticed a blank wall, they knew exactly what they wanted to do: create a poster of themselves aping the cheesy, cheerful aesthetic of McDonald's decor and find a way to hang it in the restaurant.

The group purchased an old McDonald’s shirt from a thrift store and created a badge to make Maravilla’s disguise as a “regional interior coordinator” look more legitimate for their photo shoot. They then enlisted friends to mount the poster as quickly as possible before anyone noticed.

"To this day, I can say that the poster has been up since," Maravilla said in a video detailing the scheme. "And I really hope they never take it down. Remember, folks: all races deserve recognition. And I guess I did my part."

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Great Grandson of the Big Mac's Creator Becomes McDonald's First 4th-Generation Franchisee