How Your Thoughts Can Make or Break You

If we truly know that we are enough, then the words and opinions of others will have less of a hold on us.
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

Early in my career, I would react to every negative comment online. I let everything in; I was driven to be perfect to keep people from critiquing me. It was exhausting.

It wasn’t until recently I learned that I could “put down the racquet and walk off the court.” It takes two to volley. If we truly know that we are enough, then the words and opinions of others will have less of a hold on us. That’s why I was so excited to talk about the power of thought with a superstar hypnotherapist: Marisa Peer.

Peer was listed in Tatler’s Guide to Britain’s 250 Best Practitioners and was the only woman on the Men’s Health’s list “Best of British.” She has over 25 years of experience whose clients include Olympians, royalty, CEOs and superstars.

She’s the bestselling author of four books and makes frequent appearances on TV and radio. She’s helped thousands of people overcome a variety of issues. Peer also started a radical #iamenough movement. By just saying those three words, "I am enough," you can change your brain’s pattern and come from a place of self-love.

The way we feel really comes down to the pictures we have in our head and the words that we say. It’s as simple as that.

Peer sees her mind as the horse, and she is the rider. Learn how to master your thoughts to master your world in Episode 695.

