Take a Look Back at Twitter's Earliest Incarnation

The company shared co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey's first sketch of the platform.

September 20, 2018 2 min read

Twitter's official account yesterday shared a throwback photo to the company's origins, showing Jack Dorsey's early sketch of what he wanted the social media platform's user interface to look like.

.@jack’s very first drawing of us back in 2005. Love ya, Dad! pic.twitter.com/fTtMUYMkDu — Twitter (@Twitter) September 18, 2018

Entrepreneurs refer to their companies as their babies all the time, so we suppose it's not completely unheard of for it to go the other way around, even if it does read a little odd. And when a user asked who the company's mom was, it came back with co-founder Biz Stone as the answer, who agreed with the assessment.

Yes, I’m the mom. I worry more. — Biz Stone (@biz) September 18, 2018

A lot has happened in the intervening years since Dorsey sketched out that drawing.

People have used the platform to make friends and meet significant others, get jobs, report the news and grow social and political movements. But there have also been some major ramifications of the company's growth. In early September, Dorsey joined Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg on Capitol Hill to testify before the House and the Senate about what they were doing to prevent people at home and abroad from using the platforms to spread misinformation, especially with regards to elections.

They grow up so fast.