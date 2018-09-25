Richard Branson Skewers Ryan Reynolds's Business Knowledge as Virgin Atlantic and Aviation Gin Announce Partnership

The British billionaire doesn't hold back.

September 25, 2018 2 min read

They look like they're having fun, at least.

In a lighthearted video released this morning, Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson and Aviation Gin owner (and Deadpool actor) Ryan Reynolds announced that Virgin Atlantic will be serving the award-winning spirit in Virgin Atlantic Clubhouses and on board its flights.

“I’m delighted Virgin Atlantic is working with Ryan and his team on this partnership,” Branson said in a press release. “Aviation Gin was born out of a spirit of innovation, so serving it on board Virgin Atlantic flights seemed like the perfect combination.” Adds Reynolds: “I’ve been a huge fan of Sir Richard Branson and Virgin for years. For Aviation to be chosen as the gin of choice for such an iconic and quintessentially British brand is a complete honor.”

Branson pokes fun at Reynolds's attempts at “corporate speak” in the video, suggesting that he just be himself. Echoing this playful back-and-forth, Reynolds admits that, “Sir Richard has promised to teach me the difference between revenue and profit, so I am beyond excited.”

In celebration of the partnership, a selection of passengers on board Virgin Atlantic flights on Sept. 30 will get a special mixology experience hosted by bartenders from some of the world’s best bars, from The Dead Rabbit in New York to Smugglers Cove in San Francisco.

Image credit: Virgin Atlantic

Reynolds announced his ownership of Aviation Gin in February, joining this year's crop of celebrity spirits investors which includes Bob Dylan, Metallica and -- most recently -- Conor McGregor. One of the world's highest rated gins, it's crafted in small batches in Portland, Ore.