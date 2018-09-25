Partnerships

Richard Branson Skewers Ryan Reynolds's Business Knowledge as Virgin Atlantic and Aviation Gin Announce Partnership

The British billionaire doesn't hold back.
Richard Branson Skewers Ryan Reynolds's Business Knowledge as Virgin Atlantic and Aviation Gin Announce Partnership
Image credit: Virgin Atlantic
They look like they're having fun, at least.

In a lighthearted video released this morning, Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson and Aviation Gin owner (and Deadpool actor) Ryan Reynolds announced that Virgin Atlantic will be serving the award-winning spirit in Virgin Atlantic Clubhouses and on board its flights. 

“I’m delighted Virgin Atlantic is working with Ryan and his team on this partnership,” Branson said in a press release. “Aviation Gin was born out of a spirit of innovation, so serving it on board Virgin Atlantic flights seemed like the perfect combination.” Adds Reynolds: “I’ve been a huge fan of Sir Richard Branson and Virgin for years. For Aviation to be chosen as the gin of choice for such an iconic and quintessentially British brand is a complete honor.”

Branson pokes fun at Reynolds's attempts at “corporate speak” in the video, suggesting that he just be himself. Echoing this playful back-and-forth, Reynolds admits that, “Sir Richard has promised to teach me the difference between revenue and profit, so I am beyond excited.”

In celebration of the partnership, a selection of passengers on board Virgin Atlantic flights on Sept. 30 will get a special mixology experience hosted by bartenders from some of the world’s best bars, from The Dead Rabbit in New York to Smugglers Cove in San Francisco.

Image credit: Virgin Atlantic

Reynolds announced his ownership of Aviation Gin in February, joining this year's crop of celebrity spirits investors which includes Bob Dylan, Metallica and -- most recently -- Conor McGregor. One of the world's highest rated gins, it's crafted in small batches in Portland, Ore.

