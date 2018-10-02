Amazon

Amazon Boosts Minimum Wage to $15 Per Hour

All of Amazon's U.S. workers will benefit from the minimum wage increase, which means more than 350,000 staff spread across all of Amazon's business ventures (including Whole Foods) should be better off beginning in November.
This story originally appeared on PCMag

If you work for Amazon, there's a good chance you're waking up to some surprising and welcome news this morning. You're getting a pay raise!

Amazon today announced that over 250,000 of its employees along with an additional 100,000 or more seasonal workers will see their pay increased to $15 per hour from Nov. 1. The change applies to all "full-time, part-time, temporary (including those hired by agencies), and seasonal employees" who are based in the US. That also extends to all Amazon subsidiaries such as Whole Foods.

