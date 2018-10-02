Amazon Boosts Minimum Wage to $15 Per Hour
If you work for Amazon, there's a good chance you're waking up to some surprising and welcome news this morning. You're getting a pay raise!
Amazon today announced that over 250,000 of its employees along with an additional 100,000 or more seasonal workers will see their pay increased to $15 per hour from Nov. 1. The change applies to all "full-time, part-time, temporary (including those hired by agencies), and seasonal employees" who are based in the US. That also extends to all Amazon subsidiaries such as Whole Foods.
Shared the new Amazon $15 minimum wage with the team here at LGB3 early this morning! Best All Hands Ever!!!