Discipline Yourself for Greatness

Rock bottom is just the beginning.
Discipline Yourself for Greatness
Look at where you are right now. Are you at the bottom? Are you at a plateau but feel like you’re not moving?

Everything you’ve done so far is the foundation for where you’re going next. It’s never too late. You never have too much stacked against you.

That’s why I’m so grateful to share a Q&A from this year’s Summit of Greatness with a good friend and powerful speaker: Eric Thomas, the Hip Hop Teacher.

Thomas, aka “ET the Hip Hop Teacher,” is a critically acclaimed author, speaker, educator, pastor and audible.com Audie Awards Finalist.

As CEO of his Consulting Firm, ETA LLC., Thomas has led his team through the doors of dozens of reputable organizations and Fortune 500 companies such as General Electric, Quicken Loans, AT&T, Nike, Under Armour, New Balance and UPS.  He has also consulted for major universities and the major sports teams within the MLB, NBA, NFL and MLS.

He was formerly homeless on the streets of Detroit but went on to get his PhD.

Thomas is an example that no matter where you are right now, you can still accomplish your dreams.

This is just the beginning.

So, get ready to learn how Thomas got to the next level and lives to the fullest on Episode 710.

