Self-Driving Cars

Waymo Gets First Permit to Test Fully Driverless Cars in California

The permit allows Waymo to test its driverless vehicles during the day and night, on roads with speed limits up to 65 miles per hour, even in foggy and drizzly conditions. Waymo plans to start in its hometown of Mountain View and surrounding cities before expanding the testing zone.
Waymo Gets First Permit to Test Fully Driverless Cars in California
Image credit: via PC Mag
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Californians will soon share the road with fully driverless vehicles.

Google parent company Alphabet's self-driving car unit Waymo just announced it has obtained the first permit to test autonomous vehicles without a human driver in California.

In April, the California Department of Motor Vehicles started accepting applications for fully driverless testing in the state. Now, Waymo is the first company to get the go-ahead.

To date, Waymo has driven more than 10 million autonomous miles on public roads across 25 cities, plus almost 7 billion simulated miles, the company said. Waymo has already been testing fully self-driving cars without a human driver in the Phoenix, Ariz., area for nearly a year.

In California, the company will begin its driverless vehicle testing in parts of Mountain View, where it's headquartered, as well as Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Palo Alto (the shaded area of the map below).

"We will gradually begin driverless testing on city streets in a limited territory and, over time, expand the area that we drive in as we gain confidence and experience to expand," Waymo wrote.

Before expanding its driverless testing area, Waymo will be required to submit a request to the DMV and notify any newly affected communities.

The California permit allows Waymo to test its driverless vehicles during the day and night, on streets, roads and highways with speed limits up to 65 miles per hour, even in foggy and drizzly conditions.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Self-Driving Cars

If the Feds Don't Act, Expect More Autonomous Car Accidents

Self-Driving Cars

Police Release Footage From Fatal Uber Self-Driving Car Crash

Self-Driving Cars

Toyota to Show Off Autonomous Car Gains at CES