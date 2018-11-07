Success Begins With Cultivating the Right Attitude

People want to do business with the person grateful they have a lot of work, not the one complaining about being overworked.

It’s difficult to be happy and content professionally (not to mention personally) if you’re constantly overworked and stressed out. But there’s an easy way to become both happier and more successful quickly. It’s as simple as this: change your attitude.

No, this doesn’t mean you should stop trying to improve or get ahead. Nor does it mean you should adopt some sort of phony, Ned Flanders-like demeanor. It simply means that if you’re able to shift your mindset to a place of appreciation and abundance versus scarcity and can adopt a good attitude, your career can benefit in many ways.

Here are some of the ways that the right attitude can make you more successful:

Create positive impressions.

You never get a second chance to make a first impression. It probably comes as no surprise, but when you have a good attitude, you’re more likely to present yourself to others in a positive light.

Good impressions can lead to many potential benefits. Employers may be more likely to choose you as a new hire. Co-workers, colleagues, and potential partners will be more inclined to work with you.

On the flip side, if you have a negative attitude, you may experience just the opposite in all of these scenarios. When it’s put like that, the choice seems pretty clear, doesn’t it?

Deeper connections.

A good attitude creates positive first impressions, which are the gateway to developing deeper personal and professional connections. Ultimately, this can create in-roads in business, so that you can forge positive, lasting relationships with employers, colleagues, and potential partners.

Remember: when opportunity knocks, there’s someone doing the knocking. You want people to think of you when opportunities arise, and your connections are the key to making this happen.

You’ll be more productive.

Everything is an uphill battle when you have a negative attitude. Picture the classic surly employee who sighs every time he or she is asked to do something.

When you shift your attitude, things will seem more achievable and you’ll be more positive about them. No, I’m not saying that every task will instantly become fun rather than tedious, or that you’ll enjoy every moment. However, you’ll be more likely to see the benefits of getting tasks out of the way so that you can get to the parts of your job you like, so in that way you’ll be more motivated and productive.

Gain more confidence.

If you want to be more confident at work, there are a variety of things that are proven to help, from visualization to improving your posture to dressing for success. However, none of these exercises will be very effective without the right attitude.

When you have a good attitude, you’ll be more motivated to put in the work necessary to perform self improvement exercises and to continue getting stronger. In short, a positive outlook will make it possible to keep getting better, and this positive progress can boost your confidence bigtime in the long term.

Stay committed to your dreams.

It might sound cheesy, but it’s true: a can-do attitude can help you stay committed to your dreams.

Setting specific goals is a good exercise for every entrepreneur. However, when things get tough, it can be challenging to remain motivated. This is where your attitude comes into play.

If you don’t have the right attitude, it can be easy to just give up when things get tough. But if you have a good attitude, you’re more likely to see your dreams as worth continuing to work toward. With this sort of outlook, it’s much easier to keep going when obstacles arise.

You’ll be happier.

By adopting the right attitude, you stand to gain in so many ways, but perhaps the most profound is that it will make you feel happier. When you feel happier, things seem far more achievable in life. Day in and day out, they can have a profound effect on your career -- and life.

So, consider shifting to an attitude of gratitude and apply it to your work moving forward. You have everything to gain!