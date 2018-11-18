Higher Purpose

Build a Purpose-Driven Business, Education and Life

Get in touch with your superpowers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Build a Purpose-Driven Business, Education and Life
Image credit: filadendron | Getty Images
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

All of us have superpowers. They are the things that come easily to us. You have to find your superpower and then use it to change the world.

Why is it so important? Because once you are coming from a place of passion, the rest will follow.

People who lead with a desire for money or fame won’t have the same impact. It’s all about your intention.

On today’s episode of The School of Greatness, I talk with an amazing entrepreneur and mother who has honed in on her superpowers and helps others find theirs: Rebekah Neumann.

Neumann is a founding partner and chief brand officer at WeWork, where she has directed the company’s mission, values and culture from its inception. As an artist, entrepreneur and yogi, Neumann has also worked as an equity trader for Solomon Smith Barnet, gained certification as a Jivamukti yoga teacher and acted in and produced a number of film projects.

Neumann majored in business and studied Buddhism at Cornell University. Mother to five children, she is committed to creating a conscious educational community that fosters growth in children’s minds, bodies and souls, unleashing endless happiness, global citizenship and every child’s superpowers.

Neumann has now created WeGrow as a new approach to childhood education. She’s hoping to consciously and authentically help the planet through her work using her superpower of intuition.

So, get ready to get in touch with your superpowers on Episode 716.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher RadioGoogle Play or TuneIn.

More from Entrepreneur

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Higher Purpose

What Is Your Intent? Reminding Yourself Why You Do What You Do.

Higher Purpose

After Her Father's Death, This Entrepreneur Built a Billion-Dollar Company on Passionate Purpose

Higher Purpose

Find Your Purpose In 10 Minutes or Less