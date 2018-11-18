Build a Purpose-Driven Business, Education and Life

Get in touch with your superpowers.

November 18, 2018 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



All of us have superpowers. They are the things that come easily to us. You have to find your superpower and then use it to change the world.

Why is it so important? Because once you are coming from a place of passion, the rest will follow.

People who lead with a desire for money or fame won’t have the same impact. It’s all about your intention.

On today’s episode of The School of Greatness, I talk with an amazing entrepreneur and mother who has honed in on her superpowers and helps others find theirs: Rebekah Neumann.

Neumann is a founding partner and chief brand officer at WeWork, where she has directed the company’s mission, values and culture from its inception. As an artist, entrepreneur and yogi, Neumann has also worked as an equity trader for Solomon Smith Barnet, gained certification as a Jivamukti yoga teacher and acted in and produced a number of film projects.

Neumann majored in business and studied Buddhism at Cornell University. Mother to five children, she is committed to creating a conscious educational community that fosters growth in children’s minds, bodies and souls, unleashing endless happiness, global citizenship and every child’s superpowers.

Neumann has now created WeGrow as a new approach to childhood education. She’s hoping to consciously and authentically help the planet through her work using her superpower of intuition.

So, get ready to get in touch with your superpowers on Episode 716.

