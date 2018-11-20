Podcasts

(Podcast) How This Wife and Husband Founder Team Is Putting Smiles on Babies' Faces

Melissa and Trevor Schill, founders of Baby Teething Tubes, discuss the origins of their product and how they're growing the brand.
Each week, The Playbook podcast host David Meltzer talks with entrepreneurs who are chasing their dreams and turning their passion into profit. On this episode, he talks with the wife and husband founder team of Baby Teething Tubes, a company they created after watching their child deal with severe teething pain issues.

Watch as they describe how the company started and how it has grown. They also discuss how spouses can work side by side and still be able to talk to each another at the end of the day!

