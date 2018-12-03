The Digest

This Snack Brand Multiplied Its Revenues by a Factor of 10 in Just 3 Years

The entrepreneur behind Hail Merry thought the brand had stopped growing, but then she made some big changes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Snack Brand Multiplied Its Revenues by a Factor of 10 in Just 3 Years
Image credit: Courtesy of Hail Merry
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
3 min read

In this ongoing column, The DigestEntrepreneur.com News Director Stephen J. Bronner speaks with food entrepreneurs and executives to see what it took to get their products into the mouths of customers.

Susan O’Brien's plant-based snack brand Hail Merry started off strong in the 18 months after it was founded in 2008, with $1 million in sales. But over the past few years, the company has supercharged its fortunes, increasing revenues to between $14 million and $16 million this year.

The key to Hail Merry's recent success was twofold: a rebranding with millennials in mind (its logo now resembles a heart tattoo) and the reformulation of its former top-selling tarts into the brand's better-for-you take on a familiar item -- the Reese's peanut butter cup. Hail Merry's versions are refrigerated, with flavors including chocolate almond butter, dark chocolate and sweet potato. A peanut butter flavor will launch early next year.

Related: How Curiosity Propelled the Entrepreneur Behind Justin's to Grow a $100 Million Brand

"We think about how to get the Reese's consumer every day," O'Brien said. "We like to say [to consumers,] step away from the candy, grow up and move over here to the future of intelligent snacking. I like to think that we're engineering palettes away from that super sugary candy experience."

The introduction of cups came after the FDA challenged the company in 2015 on the nutritional labeling of its larger tarts, which contain a meal-equivalent 400 calories but, the company said, contained three servings. That change created confusion for existing customers and presented a "scary" prospect for new ones, O'Brien said. Those larger tarts also cost $3.99 to $4.99, whereas the 240-calorie cups have a more approachable $2.79 to $2.99 price tag. The lower calorie count, the more on-the-go friendly size, and lower price point opened Hail Merry up to more customers, O'Brien said.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Hail Merry

"We like to say [Hail Merry provides] a personal moment of indulgence, so having more of this poppable on-the-go format just made a lot more sense," she said. "We were flat in sales. We just weren't growing. We had to reengineer the brand, and it has been huge for us. It was the best thing we ever did."

Hail Merry's products can be found in around 7,400 U.S. stores. The company recently raised $1.08 million in an equity funding round. It said its top three products are its Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites, Meyer Lemon Cups and Chocolate Almond Butter Cups, but that its recently introduced Sweet Potato Cups are trending to take one of those spots soon.

Related: These Siblings Started a Refrigerated Protein Bar Company to Support Their Large Family, and Now Their Products Are Sold in 20,000 Stores

O'Brien launched Hail Merry in 2008 after learning about raw food, reading books about the trend and practicing vegan recipes. Before launching the business, she had designed labs for many hospitals in her native Texas, which she said helped her think through the food science aspects of Hail Merry.

"Best practices have to be clearly articulated and defined," she said of the scientists she designed labs for. "They measure, they repeat, they test, they measure, they repeat. Those are the processes that we're going through now to arrive at what we believe to be the killer app (peanut butter cup) for our brand."

More from Entrepreneur

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Digest

How a Four Loko Co-Founder Became the Leader of a Plant-Based Protein Beverage Brand

The Digest

These Food Industry Veterans Say That Building a Community Is the Most Important Part of a Food Startup

When Her Mother Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, She Started a Popcorn Company to Raise Money for Research