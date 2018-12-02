Passion

Do What You Love

Do the unexpected.
Do What You Love
Do you go the easy route? The expected route? Or do you find your own path that complements your unique passions?

Finding your own way takes inner strength. You won’t be able to do it without believing in yourself. It takes a special person to defy expectations and break into a new field. People will doubt you when you do something unexpected. That’s a given.

It’s how you respond when people try to dissuade you will determine if you’re successful or not.

On today’s episode of The School of Greatness, I talk with an unlikely zookeeper who is known online as The Real Tarzann: Mike Holston.

Holsten is a 24-year-old zookeeper at Mario Tabrue’s Zoological Wildlife Foundation. He recently did a collaboration with Will Smith and has over 4 million followers on Instagram.

Holsten says that working hard, believing in yourself and prayer will help you be successful against any odds.

So, get ready to learn how The Real Tarzann came to be on Episode 724.

