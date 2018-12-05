Focus

5 Tips to Improve Focus and Get Things Done

It is possible to manage distractions to ensure our attention is placed on the right things at the right time so that we are effective and productive.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Tips to Improve Focus and Get Things Done
Image credit: Jamie Grill | Getty Images
Content Provider
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Ellevate

Where we place our attention determines what gets done. In most instances, we know what we need to do. We even know how to do it. So, where do we fall short?

We don’t account for the impact our environment plays on our ability to stay focused. Our brains are designed to notice and respond to new information. This was crucial for survival in primitive times -- notice and respond to a lion, notice and respond to food.

Related: 5 Big Lies That Block Your Progress -- and How to Conquer Them

However, in the high-tech modern world where we currently reside, the constant barrage of beeps, dings and tweets that interrupts our workflow is almost always without good cause. Each disruption not only increases the amount of time required to complete our work, but also negatively impacts its quality.

It is, however, possible to manage distractions to ensure our attention is placed on the right things at the right time so that we are effective and productive. Here are five strategies to improve focus and get the important things done.

Identify what is worthy.

At the start of each day, spend five minutes creating a plan. Review your goals and approaching deadlines. Identify the 1-3 tasks that must receive your attention today. Write them on a notecard and keep this front and center throughout the day.

Related: Are These Habits Getting in Your Way?

Set the tone.

Create an environment that makes it easy to stay focused. Gather everything you need, including water or coffee. Set office hours so that you are not interrupted. If possible, close your door or move to a conference room.

Move the candy.

Minimize as many distractions as possible - set your phone to Do Not Disturb, close all unnecessary browsers and chat programs on your computer, and consider using noise reduction headphones. Keep a notebook handy to jot down any interrupting thoughts, worries, or tasks so that you are not tempted to act upon them.

Take short breaks.

We tend to lose focus over time. Studies show that our concentration begins to decline after about 90 minutes of focused work. Building in short restorative breaks throughout your workday improves your overall performance. It gives your brain a chance to rest and recharge. A five-minute walk, meditation or conversation with a friend is all that is necessary to refuel.

Related: Don't Let Perfection Paralyze Your Career

Maximize your prime time.

Become aware of your natural energy cycle and use this information to your advantage. Schedule your most challenging tasks for the times during the day when your energy levels are high. For most, this is first thing in the morning. Use the periods when your energy level is lower to accomplish busy work such as filing, scheduling or returning phone calls.

With thoughtful planning, you can design your day in a way that will maximize your time and energy to deliver meaningful results. Happy planning!

(By Dana Massett. Massett is the president of Planning Etc. LLC)

More from Entrepreneur

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Focus

4 Ways to Increase Your Focus at Work

Focus

Interruptions Are Inevitable, but With These Strategies, You Can Quickly Regain Focus

Focus

13 Ways to Develop Laser-Like Focus