Success Strategies

The 2 Most Important Skills for Long-Term Success

Whatever your age, the big concern you need to focus on is the changing nature of work.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The 2 Most Important Skills for Long-Term Success
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Content Provider
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Ellevate

Ageism is a very real fear for many of the women whom I coach. Some are afraid that they’re too old to make a change in their career. Others worry about being unemployable in the imminent future because of their age. And these aren’t just women in their third act. Some of these women are only in their thirties!

Whatever your age, the bigger concern we need to focus on is the changing nature of work. We’re shifting more toward a contract, gig economy and technology -- including artificial intelligence -- is rapidly changing the nature of many professions.

In light of these changes, there are two skills that will be increasingly important: empathy and critical thinking.

A 2018 Accenture study supports this notion. The study found that for almost every single role in the future, a combination of complex reasoning, creativity, socio-emotional intelligence and sensory perception skills is critical for success.

The study also found that today’s education and training systems are ill-equipped to build these skills. That’s because these are the type of skills that are acquired from experience and practice, usually over many years.

This bodes well for older, experienced workers (and even for you younger workers in your thirties). You’re in an excellent position to leverage the wisdom and learnings you’ve acquired over you career. You can use your experiences -- the successes and the failures -- as a framework from which to make decisions and to help you better understand other people’s motivations and behaviors.

I see some women doing this very well. They have high emotional intelligence, exceptional communication skills, sound judgment and are extremely adaptable.

I also see some women who struggle with this. When you struggle in this area, you may misread situations or people. This can lead to contention, passive aggressive behavior and arguments. You may find yourself marginalized or sidelined from the action at work. Your colleagues may feel it’s easier to move forward without you rather than include you in the decision-making.

These situations suck. The good news is that it is possible to work on these softer skills. You can become a stronger communicator and more empathetic. You can get better at reading other people and situations so you can understand what drives them. You can learn how to think more critically and improve how you make decisions.

I support women in strengthening these softer skills all the time. You’re not too old. You’re not doomed to be marginalized or misunderstood. You can build the empathy and critical thinking skills to help you rock the future of work.

(By Elena Lipson. Lipson is the principal and Founder of Mosaic Growth Partners, a consulting and coaching firm based in Washington, D.C.)

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Success Strategies

How to Practice Gratitude and Invite Positivity Into Your Life

Success Strategies

A Fighting Spirit and a Solid Sense of Self Helped This Founder Maintain His Company

Success Strategies

This Cookie Company Founder Always Sensed He Would Be an Entrepreneur