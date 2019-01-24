Amazon Stock Rises as the 'Scout' Delivery Robot Is Unveiled

A majority of Entrepreneur Index™ stocks were up on the day.

January 24, 2019 2 min read

Amazon announced the launch of its cooler-sized ground delivery unit, Scout, on Thursday. Amazon had already showcased its drone deliveries, but it's now branching out even further with its logistics business.

"We're starting with six Amazon Scout devices, delivering packages Monday through Friday, during daylight hours," Amazon said in a statement. "The devices will autonomously follow their delivery route but will initially be accompanied by an Amazon employee. We developed Amazon Scout at our research and development lab in Seattle, ensuring the devices can safely and efficiently navigate around pets, pedestrians and anything else in their path."

The announcement helped Amazon stock prices rise by 14.91 points per share -- 0.91 percent.

Other big winners on the day were chipmaker NVIDIA Corp. (5.73 percent) and Analog Devices (6.63 percent). 39 of the 60 stocks in the Entrepreneur Index™ were up on the day, including FAANG stocks Facebook, Netflix and Alphabet.com.

J.M. Smucker Company (-2.32 percent), OReilly Auto Parts (-2.29 percent) and Brown-Forman Corp (-2.23 percent) had the biggest drops on the day.

