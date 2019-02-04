Train Yourself to Read Faster and Smarter for Less Than $20

You can score access to a trio of top reading tools at a major discount.

The latest "American Time Use Survey" from the Bureau of Labor Statistics uncovered an alarming statistic about our collective reading habits: Leisure reading across all demographics is at an all-time low.

Now, that might not seem like a huge deal; some of us find reading flat-out boring, or just don't have the time for it. But since regularly picking up a novel has been linked to enhanced brain power, improved memory, reduced stress, and other health benefits, it's safe to assume that rejecting bookishness isn't exactly in our best interests.

Need proof of reading's real-world payoff? Look no further than the careers of Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, and Warren Buffett; all of them have cited reading as a secret to their astounding successes. (And hey — if something's good enough for Oprah, it's surely good enough for the rest of us, right?)

If you're in the market for a simple and affordable way to improve your own reading skills, your best bet is the 2019 Award-Winning Speed Reading Bundle, on sale now at a steep discount. Accessible 24/7, this three-part collection of practical tools makes it easy to train yourself to read faster and more effectively.

First up in the bundle's lineup of speed-reading aids is 7 Speed Reading EX, an award-winning software program that'll train you to read up to 3.471 times faster (and with more comprehension) while eliminating bad reading habits that can hurt your eyes. Its teaching methods feature a combination of interactive approaches, including learning strategies, activities, video tutorials, and more. As an added bonus, a library of nearly 20,500 free eBooks is included with every subscription to 7 Speed Reading EX, although you can also upload your own articles, PDFs, and web pages into its cloud-based library for on-the-go access to your favorite texts.

Next up is a tool called Vocab 1, an intuitive software program that doubles your vocabulary through various games, contextual learning, and expertly curated word lists that you can customize to meet your specific needs. It comes with access to an impressive database of more than 520 million words in context, as well as word lists, worksheets, and flashcards that can be printed for convenient drills.

The third tool offered in the Speed Reading Bundle is Spreeder CX 2019, an e-reader that uses a tactic called RSVP (rapid serial visual presentation) to help you process digital content faster than ever before. Once you upload URLs, documents, or e-books onto its app, it'll display the text in a way that reduces your overall eye movement to simulate a natural reading flow. As a result, you'll read at more than three times your normal rate (and with greater retention at that). You can customize your Spreeder experience by tweaking punctuation pauses, fonts, reading modes, speeds, colors, and more; plus, every subscription to Spreeder CX includes your own personal cloud library to which you can add content anytime.

Signing up for lifetime access to each of these programs would cost nearly $670 if you bought them all separately. Visit the Entrepreneur Store today, however, and you can subscribe to all three for a total of just $19 through the 2019 Award-Winning Speed Reading Bundle.