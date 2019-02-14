My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Branding

Will an Ice Cream Company Based on New York City's Serendipity Be Able to Compete Nationwide?

The iconic dessert restaurant will stretch its brand for the first time with packaged pints sold in 7-Eleven stores.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Will an Ice Cream Company Based on New York City's Serendipity Be Able to Compete Nationwide?
Image credit: Serendipity
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
2 min read

How much does an iconic brand name matter when competing in a crowded category? The owners of New York City's famous Serendipity 3 -- which boasts of famous customers such as Andy Warhol, Bill Clinton and Oprah Winfrey and featured heavily in a 2001 romantic comedy of the same name -- will find out.

Image credit: Serendipity

Late last year, the owners (a group of investors purchased the restaurant and its assets in 2018) of the 65-year-old dessert establishment introduced a line of ice cream pints to New York City 7-Eleven stores. Now, the products will be rolled out nationwide. Mark Smolin, CEO of Serendipity Brands, is banking on the brand's iconic status and "premium" ingredients to compete with the likes of Häagen-Daz and Ben & Jerry's.

Related: How This Food Startup Built Its Business by Avoiding Retail

"People want something new. They want to see a new brand and they want something that's going to last," he said. "That's the reason we think we're getting traction."

Serendipity Brands currently sells eight flavors, five of which are inspired by the New York City restaurant's dessert offerings, including Frrrozen Hot Chocolate. The other flavors are Strawberry Fields Sundae, Outrageous Banana Split, Birthday Cake, Forbidden Broadway Sundae, Café Espresso Chip, Humble Pie and Vanilla Vogue.

Smolin said the brand hopes to introduce other flavors and other formats, including single serve cups and bars, in the near future. In total, he said Serendipity products will soon be rolled out to more than 21,000 stores.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Branding

5 Startup Branding Trends to Watch for in 2019

Branding

Grow Brand Value While Accelerating Revenue Growth

Branding

Toy Story: How FAO Schwarz Came Back to Life