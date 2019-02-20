My Queue

Tesla

Elon Musk Says True Self-Driving Teslas Could Be Ready in 2020

But he's been wrong before.
Elon Musk Says True Self-Driving Teslas Could Be Ready in 2020
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Despite the name, Tesla's Autopilot feature will not safely drive you home from work or anywhere else. Of course, that hasn't stopped brazen Tesla owners from abusing the system (one was even allegedly drunk and asleep behind the wheel).

But according to Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk, true self-driving Tesla vehicles will be available next year.

Related: The Daily Schedules of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Oprah Winfrey and Other Famous Business Billionaires

“I think we will be ‘feature complete’ on full self-driving this year, meaning the car will be able to find you in a parking lot, pick you up, take you all the way to your destination without an intervention this year,” Musk said during a podcast interview, as reported by Wired. “I am certain of that. That is not a question mark.”

Of course, Musk has been off with his predictions in the past -- just look at the whole production debacle he landed his company in after promising Tesla would manufacture 20,000 Model 3 cars a month by December of 2017. Yet still, Musk was at it again yesterday.

