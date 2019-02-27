My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Electric Cars

Volvo's High-Performance Polestar Brand Just Unveiled Sweden's Answer to the Tesla Model 3

Production is expected to start in early 2020.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Volvo's High-Performance Polestar Brand Just Unveiled Sweden's Answer to the Tesla Model 3
Image credit: Polestar via BI
Polestar 2
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Volvo's high-performance Polestar brand unveiled the all-new Polestar 2 EV on Wednesday. The Polestar 2 is a compact electric sedan designed to rival Tesla's hot-selling Model 3.

"Polestar 2 is our first fully electric car and first volume model," Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in a statement. "Everything about it has been designed and engineered with passion and dedication."

Image credit: Polestar

According to Ingenlath, the mass production Polestar 2 is a major step in the company's quest to deliver environmentally friendly, high-performance automobiles.

"As an electric performance brand, and through the forthcoming launch of a portfolio of fully electric cars, Polestar is determined to address the world's air quality challenges," he said. "Polestar delivers electric performance cars that are great to own and drive."

Volvo Car Group owns 50% of Polestar while Volvo's parent company Geely Group owns the other 50%.

Polestar 2 is expected to have a range of 275 miles on a single charge. Its pair of electric motors develop 408 horsepower drawing electricity from a 78 kWh LG Chem battery pack. (China market cars will get a 72 kWh locally produced battery pack.)

Image credit: Polestar

Polestar 2 is built on Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform.

According to the automaker, Polestar 2 can hit 60 mph in less than five seconds.

The Polestar 2 is available with a Performance Pack with added goodies like Öhlins dampers, Brembo brakes, and 20-inch wheels.

Image credit: Polestar

The Polestar 2's interior features an 11-inch vertically-oriented touchscreen. It will be one of the first cars in the world to feature an Android-powered infotainment system that offers features such as Google Assistant and Google Maps.

The Polestar 2 will go into production at the company's Chengdu, China factory in early 2020 in both right and left-hand drive.

The fully-loaded Polestar 2 Launch Edition will start at $63,000 in the U.S. A $7,500 federal tax incentive can knock the price down to $55,500.

Image credit: Polestar

A shorter range version of the Polestar 2 will be sold in Europe. However, there are no current plans to offer that variant in the US.

As with all Polestar models, the Polestar 2 will only be available for sale online.

The Polestar 2 will make is official auto show debut in March at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Electric Cars

GM Says the Bolt EV Will Have a 238-Mile Range, More Than Tesla's Model 3

Electric Cars

Chinese Companies Charging to Take on Tesla

Electric Cars

China's LeEco Unveils All-Electric Concept Car