My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

electric vehicles

James Bond's Next Aston Martin Might be Electric

He could save the planet while saving the free world.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
James Bond's Next Aston Martin Might be Electric
Image credit: Aston Martin via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

James Bond movies tend to be a reflection of the cultural zeitgeist, and that might be reflected in his choice of whip next time around. The Sun sources have claimed that the director of the next Bond movie, Cary Joji Fukanaga, wants 007 to drive Aston Martin's electric Rapide E (above) instead of one of its gas-powered coupes. It may seem like blasphemy for Bond's flashiest vehicle to be a sedan, but Fukanaga, lead actor Daniel Craig and the producers reportedly believed "the time was right" for the secret agent to use an emissions-free ride.

There's no guarantee this will happen. If it does, though, it'll represent a milestone for the spy thriller series as the first actual environmentally-friendly Bond car. While the agent was supposed to be driving a hydrogen fuel cell Ford Edge in Quantum of Solace, that was just a conventional model gussied up as the then-unavailable Edge HySeries. Here, Bond could drive the real deal.

It'd be up to the job, too. The Rapide E's dual motors will make it getaway-ready with the equivalent output of 602 horsepower and a top speed of 155 mph, and it should stay cool enough at speed to last for a entire chase scene. Let's just hope Bond doesn't need to drive too far. The Rapide E does have an estimated 200-mile-plus range and a very fast charging system, but it wouldn't be much fun to watch Bond twiddling his thumbs at a charging station.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla

Tesla Will Unveil the Model Y Crossover on March 14th

Electric Cars

The Next Dodge Challenger Muscle Car to be Electrified

3 Things To Know

Cadillac Reveals Electric SUV, Choose Your Own Adventure Sues Netflix, and Kylie Jenner Is Beaten by an Egg (60-Second Video)