10 Products Successful Entrepreneurs Need to Increase Productivity

Hack your way to higher productivity with these workspace essentials.

April 18, 2019 9 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For many entrepreneurs, figuring out how to increase productivity at work is a task that’s both formidable and frustrating. It’s sort of like you’re Indiana Jones, but instead of dodging booby traps on your quest to find the Holy Grail, you’re trying to avoid working unnecessarily hard in your pursuit of total efficiency.

Spoiler: There’s no panacea when it comes to hacking your productivity; if there was, we’d all be doing it. Rather, you should strive to find simple, practical ways to fine-tune your day-to-day routine while establishing a healthy, comfortable, and distraction-free work environment.

If that sounds like a lot to handle, allow us to assist: Below, we’ve rounded up 10 different products that can help successful entrepreneurs tweak their lifestyle to increase productivity on just about any budget.

1. Cushion

Few things kill productivity faster than lower back and sciatic pain, which makes a good workplace seating situation (and good posture) a must.

You’ve probably heard of their mattresses, but did you know that Purple makes a quality Seat Cushion, too? Available in a variety of different sizes and shapes, the popular bed-in-a-box brand’s “cushy for your tushy” comes with a one-year warranty and a 30-day trial period.

A customer favorite that’s ideal for offices, you can get Purple’s Royal Seat Cushion model for just $79.

If you’re on a budget:

ComfiLife's pressure-relieving Gel-Enhanced Seat Cushion has more than three thousand five-star reviews on Amazon ($34.95)

2. Standing Desk

Research has indicated that standing desks do wonders for one’s productivity, with workers reporting increased energy levels, improved mental focus, and fewer aches and pains when they stayed upright. This impact isn’t insignificant, either: A study conducted by Texas A&M University’s Health Science Center School of Public Health found that call center employees who used standing desks were almost 50 percent more productive than their seated counterparts.

Designed to keep your body moving, the modern Jarvis Standing Desk is made from sustainable bamboo and features an award-winning desk frame that adjusts from 23.23 inches to nearly 50 inches with the included push-button handset. Each unit is easy to assemble, strong enough to support up to 350 pounds, and comes with an industry-leading, seven-year warranty on all frame, mechanical, and electrical parts.

You can get the Jarvis for only $534 and take your pick from four different finishes.

If you’re on a budget:

No need to part with your existing desk — you can turn it into a standing one with VIVO’s adjustable sit-to-stand workstation ($189.98)

3. Supplements

Nootropics are a buzzy genre of nutritional supplements that are billed as “bio-hacks” to improve your cognitive function, creativity, and focus. Many Silicon Valley bigwigs swear by them despite the fact that, as with most other dietary supplements, they aren’t regulated by the Federal Drug Administration, touting them as jitter-free coffee substitutes that make it easier to see difficult tasks through to completion.

TruBrain aims to help you “carpe more diem” with its popular line of nootropics, available in drink and bar form. Featuring nootropics such as caffeine, L-Theanine, and noopept, both products were created by UCLA-trained neuroscientists for the purpose of helping you overcome mental blocks and increase your mental output.

Score a month’s supply of 1-ounce TruBrain nootropic shots for $65, or grab a 12-pack of their chocolate and peanut butter snack bars for $49.

4. Noise-Canceling Headphones

This one’s pretty obvious: A good pair of noise-cancelling headphones tunes out unwanted distractions in your surroundings, whether you’re at home, in the office, in an airport, or on the subway. The less you struggle with environmental diversions and interruptions, the more focused you can be on the task at hand.

The Sony Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones utilize industry-leading noise-cancellation and smart listening technology to create a crystal-clear listening experience that adjusts to your surroundings. Each pair comes equipped with the Amazon Alexa smart assistant for hands-free voice control as well as a built-in microphone that lets you take calls on the go. And with up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, they’re designed to keep up with you and your busy schedule.

Snag a pair of the Sony Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for only $348.

If you’re on a budget:

The TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones eliminate annoying background noises while playing your favorite songs or podcasts in crisp clarity ($69.99)

5. Portable Scanner

Pro tip: The more you utilize the convenience of portable devices and eliminate detours to the office, the better for you and your personal productivity.

Weighing in at less than one pound, the USB-powered Mobile Color Page Scanner from Brother is one such way to streamline your workflow. Simply slip it inside your backpack or briefcase — it’s just under 11.5 inches — and you’ll be able to take high-resolution scans of receipts, IDs, business cards, invoices, and other documents on the go in both color and black-and-white.

A $129.99 value, you can get one today for just $81.77.

6. A Second Monitor

From swiftly switching between applications to comparing files and segmenting tasks, the productivity-boosting benefits of a multi-monitor setup are manifold — and quantifiable. According to a 2017

study conducted by the IT statistics firm Jon Peddie Research, workers achieved up to a 42 percent increase in productivity upon switching to a multi-display configuration.

If you’d like to add another monitor to your own lineup, we recommend looking into the BenQ 28” 4K HDR10 Monitor. Brandishing more than 700 five-star reviews on Amazon, it’s equipped with 4K resolution for ridiculously clear and vibrant graphics; Brightness Intelligence Plus Technology that tweaks the display settings in accordance with the brightness of your work environment; and a unique “Smart Focus” feature that highlights a selected viewing area to reduce background distractions.

Normally $499.99, you can get the BenQ 28” monitor for just $386.98.

If you’re on a budget:

The Asus 23” HD LED Monitor offers pristine image quality and sharpness, and comes with a mountable, detachable base ($128.09)

7. Journal

Journaling is one of the most popular methods of practicing mindfulness, or the state of being completely tuned into the present moment — physically, mentally, emotionally, etcetera. It’s a proven way to reduce stress, but as productivity coach Ciara Conlon notes in a blog post for Lifehack, a personal development site, mindfulness is also a great way to hone one’s focus and organizational skills: “Mindfulness jumps in the way of all [life’s] distractions of the mind and says ‘Hey, come back to the present moment, get what needs to be done, done!’” she writes.

Lots of Amazon reviewers have found the Morning Sidekick Journal helpful on their personal mindfulness journeys. Made by Habit Nest, this non-dated routine planner and habit tracker aims to help you start each day with an actionable tidbit of content — such as a tip or inspiring anecdote — and goal strategy to help you more effectively reach your true potential and stay motivated. Get it in Sunrise Red for only $29.90.

Another solid pick is The SELF Journal from BestSelf Co., a non-dated, highly detailed journal whose purpose is to help you better structure and organize your life in accordance with your goals. It typically retails for $37.99, but it’s yours today for only $31.99.

8. Storage

Whether it’s a jumble of files on your desktop or a forgotten library of old albums sitting in your “Downloads” folder, digital clutter can be a huge barrier to an efficient workflow. Not only is it distracting, but it can seriously slow down your device’s performance.

The SanDisk Cruzer USB 2.0 Flash Drive ups your storage game with 32GB of space for your movies, music, files, photos, and more. Once you’ve finished transferring your documents to its memory, you can take your content with you everywhere — and no more having to lug your laptop around. Plus, you get additional peace of mind in the form of one SecureAccess software download (included with every purchase), which lets you password-protect your most important files.

This portable storage solution normally retails for $23.99, but you can get it for only $7.99.

9. Meals

As a successful entrepreneur, you don’t have time to throw together an elaborate, home-cooked meal every day. Fortunately, you’ve got a couple of healthy alternatives to takeout that’ll suit your busy schedule, the first being Home Chef, a meal delivery service that promises to take you “from doorstep to dinner in about 30 minutes.” Just take your pick of a dozen or so delicious, easy-to-follow recipes each week and set a delivery date; Home Chef will then ship the ingredients right to your front door and walk you through the process of crafting your tasty dishes.

For a limited time, you can take $30 off your first Home Chef order and $10 off your second. Click here to learn more.

If your ultra-busy schedule requires an even more practical, no-frills mealtime solution, take Soylent’s shakes for a test drive. Each bottle of its plant-based, 400-calorie meal alternative contains 20 percent of your daily vitamins and minerals, making them great breakfast or lunch replacements or post-workout meals.

Get a 12-pack of Soylent in your choice of four flavors — Original, Cacao, Strawberry, or Vanilla — for only $39.

10. Blue Light Frames

Much ado has been made about blue light, or the short-wavelength, high-energy glow from your devices’ screens that contributes to digital eye strain. In some studies, long-term exposure to it has been linked to retinal damage and the delayed release of melatonin (the hormone that regulates your sleep-wake cycle). It goes without saying that these effects can make productivity quite difficult, if not impossible.

For premium protection from your screens’ eye-straining glow at a very reasonable price point, look no further than the ANRRI Blue Light-Blocking Glasses. They’re capable of eliminating up to 90 percent of blue light, which dramatically reduces eye fatigue, blurriness, dryness, and premature aging. What’s more, you’ll sleep better and more deeply at night with less exposure to blue light’s disruptive wavelengths.

Blue light frames can run upwards of $75, which makes ANRRI’s glasses a steal at just $19.95.