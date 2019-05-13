My Queue

Legal

This App Helps You Write Your Will On Your Terms

With this streamlined app, you won't have to worry about expensive fees and complicated legal jargon in order to craft a binding will that will benefit your loved ones.
This App Helps You Write Your Will On Your Terms
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Nobody likes to think about the end of their life, but if you care at all about who inherits everything from your most prized possessions to your money, you should give it some consideration.

But where do you start? Trust & Will is a service that claims to help you create a will in just 10 minutes. Right now, a lifetime subscription is available for more than 85 percent off at just $39.

With this streamlined app, you won’t have to worry about expensive fees and complicated legal jargon in order to craft a binding will that will benefit your loved ones.

Trust & Will aims to help you create a fully-customizable, state-specific will that includes provisions for everything from your property to health care for one person, and you’ll be able to receive suggestions regarding what’s best for you and your family after you answer a few simple questions.

This platform even allows you to receive documents for Last Will & Testament, Living Will (including medical power of attorney) and HIPAA Authorization—all within an interface that gives you unlimited access to live customer support if you have any questions along the way.

Don’t leave anything up to chance when it comes to leaving your loved ones everything they deserve. A lifetime subscription to Trust & Will is available for over 85 percent off at just $39 for a limited time.

