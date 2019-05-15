My Queue

Travel

This Highly Rated Adapter Simplifies International Travel

Combining a top-notch converter with four different adapters, this device is a must-have for anyone who needs to stay powered up whenever they travel overseas.
This Highly Rated Adapter Simplifies International Travel
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Any frequent traveler will tell you that one of the most challenging aspects of going overseas is having to deal with a seemingly endless number of adapters and converters. Whether you travel across the globe every week for business or simply like to vacation in a different spot every year, ensuring that all your devices will stay powered up for the duration of your trip isn’t easy.

This BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter puts an end to the international adapter madness once and for all, and it’s available for over 15% off at just $29.99.

Combining a top-notch converter with four different adapters, this device is a must-have for anyone who needs to stay powered up whenever they travel overseas.

It packs an international voltage converter that ensures you won't overpower your devices, and there are four adapters—for EU, UK, US, and AU outlets—so you’ll never have to worry about your plugs not conforming to your host country’s configurations.

You’ll be able to convert 220V inputs to 110V-120VAC, and there are four USB ports in order to facilitate simultaneous charging.

Keep everything from your hairdryer to your laptop charged up whenever you travel overseas with a BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter for just $29—more than 15 percent off for a limited time.

Note: The BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter ships only to the contingious U.S. 

