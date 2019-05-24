Protect Your Personal and Business Data With This Discounted VPN

Windscribe VPN Pro protects all of your company's online devices.

May 24, 2019 2 min read

The freedom of freelance work, starting your own company and working on your own terms is well worth the work. However, if you’re always on the go to meet investors, partners and team members, you’ll probably wind up on some unfamiliar Wi-Fi networks.

Winding up on unsecured Wi-Fi networks can put your personal information (and your company’s), at risk. Encrypting your web traffic with a VPN can save you a lot of headaches. Windscribe VPN is one of the most secure VPNs available, and it’s also one of the easiest to use.

Windscribe is a desktop application and browser extension that work together to protect you online. Unlike other VPNs, you only have to turn on Windscribe once, then it runs continuously in the background of however many devices you need. It can protect every device in your company without confusing settings or menu options.

Windscribe also blocks ads and keeps your browsing history protected from malicious parties, advertisers and even your own ISP. If you need to receive large files on a regular basis, you can do it at a lightning pace thanks to WIndscribe’s unlimited downloads.

A two-year subscription to Windscribe VPN Pro costs $216, but right now you can protect your entire company’s devices with one program for only $44.25 (79 percent off) with the use of limited time coupon code: WEEKEND25.