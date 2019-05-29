My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

instagram stories

Are Your Instagram Stories Doing Well? Here's How to Measure Their ROI.

Learn the relevant metrics to ensure your Stories are a hit with your users.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Are Your Instagram Stories Doing Well? Here's How to Measure Their ROI.
Image credit: SOPA Images | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Growth Hacker and Marketer
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Instagram Stories are incredibly popular. In fact, this feature was a hit as soon as it launched. According to Social Report, Instagram Stories surpassed its competition, Snapchat, by acquiring 250 million daily active users within a year of its launch. All of this makes it clear that an Instagram Stories strategy is an important one for your own social media marketing.

Related: What Makes an Instagram Stories Ad Fly? Answer: These 5 Elements.

If you’ve already started creating IStories for your business, congratulations, you’re ahead of the game! But how do you know if what you create is actually reaching your target audience and encouraging them to engage, visit your website or buy from you?

After all, you don’t want to waste your time creating Instagram Stories that don’t bring you any results -- especially since they disappear in 24 hours. That’s why it’s important to track the metrics of your Stories so you can see if you’re getting enough return on investment.

And the good news here is that determining the success numbers for your Stories isn’t difficult. Here’s how to measure the ROI of your Instagram Stories.

Know the difference between "reach" and "impressions."

First, you’ll want to look at the size of the audience you’re reaching with your Instagram Stories. These metrics specify reach and impressions. The difference between those two elements is that reach is the exact number of users (individual Instagram accounts) who have seen your Instagram Story. Impressions is the exact number of times your Instagram Story has been viewed. This distinction is important because the same user just might view your Instagram Story multiple times.

To determine how many of your followers are viewing your Instagram Stories, take the total reach number and divide it by the total number of followers you have. Then, multiply that number by 100 to get the percentage of your followers that are watching your Instagram Stories.

Measure interactions.

Your main goal in posting Instagram Stories is to get interactions. Although users can’t comment on an Instagram Story, there are a number of ways they can still interact. These include visiting your Instagram profile, clicking on your website link in your bio and tapping on the email or call button on your profile. These actions can be measured.

Related: 3 Great Ways to Use Instagram Stories to Market Your Business

In general, it’s important to track the interactions metric to determine if your Instagram Stories are encouraging users to take action. For instance, if your interactions on your Instagram Stories are low, you might need to improve your call to action in order to increase clicks.

Evaluate engagement.

Aside from interactions, you can also evaluate Instagram engagement. These two factors may seem one and the same, but "engagement" refers to swipe-ups and replies. For measuring ROI, the most important Instagram Story feature is the swipe-up call to action. When users swipe up on your Story, they’re taken straight to your website. According to Swipe.io, swipe-through rates average between 15 and 25 percent -- which is a killer conversion rate.

You can also look at the number of direct messages you receive after posting an Instagram Story. The more DMs you get as a result of your Story, the more engaging it was to viewers.

Calculate the completion rate.

When creating Instagram Stories, you also want to make sure users are watching all the way through. That’s where the completion rate comes in. Completion rate is a bit more difficult to calculate. To calculate it, take the number of viewers for your last Story, divide it by the number of viewers of your first Story and put the result into a percentage to get your completion rate.

If your completion rate is low, perhaps it’s because your Instagram Stories aren’t getting to the point fast enough or the content just isn’t interesting to viewers. Calculating your completion rate will allow you to see which kind of content is most engaging to your followers so you can grab their attention to the fullest.

Discover the discovery metric.

Unlike reach and impressions, the "discovery metric" shows you how many users were not following you when they first saw your Instagram Story. It also shows the way in which your Story was discovered the most, whether that was search, the user’s home feed, hashtags, location tag or on your profile.

By tracking the discovery metric, you can see how far and well you’re broadening your reach. After all, you don’t want to just reach your own followers, you want to reach as many Instagram users as possible.

Related: How to Use the New Shopping Feature in Instagram Stories to Radically Boost Your Sales

Over to you

Don’t leave the success of your Instagram Stories to chance. With these metrics and tips for how to measure the ROI of your Instagram Stories, you can ensure your own Stories are a hit with users. You can access all of these metrics from your Instagram Insights. Keep tweaking until you come up with the magic Instagram Story formula that boosts your business's conversions.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

instagram stories

What Makes an Instagram Stories Ad Fly? Answer: These 5 Elements.

instagram stories

How to Use the New Shopping Feature in Instagram Stories to Radically Boost Your Sales

Instagram

3 Easy and Effective Instagram Growth Tips