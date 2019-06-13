Learn How to Effectively Scale Your Content Marketing

Dive into essential content marketing skills with the Complete Content Marketing Master Class Course.

June 13, 2019 2 min read

When you’re scoping out your competitor’s sites, it’s easy to see who’s put the time and effort into content marketing and who’s let it slip by the wayside. Sites with strong content marketing have lively blog posts, eye-catching graphics, and videos that create a cohesive message about the company.

If you’re new to content marketing, putting all of the pieces together can seem like an insurmountable task. The Complete Content Marketing Master Class Course covers everything you’ll need to create a site that your customers will bookmark.

In just five hours of instruction, you’ll learn how to reach your business goals with content marketing. Creating customer personas will help you gain an in-depth understanding of your target demographic, so you can make a plan for what type of content they’ll enjoy the most.

From there, you’ll create a content marketing plan based on content marketing best practices, then come up with a system so that you’ll never run out of fascinating content.

Different kinds of content require a mastery of different platforms, and this course covers content marketing on social media sites, email marketing, and YouTube. You can use the data you collect from your analytics to hone your digital marketing plan into a can’t-miss venture.

The Complete Content Marketing Master Class Course typically costs $49, but you can snag it now for just $11 (77 percent off).