My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cybersecurity

Don't Get Duped by This Sneaky Google Calendar Spam

Despite what that Google Calendar invite says, you probably didn't win a bunch of money.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Don't Get Duped by This Sneaky Google Calendar Spam
Image credit: via PC Mag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Are you drowning in calendar invites from people you don't know? There might be an ominous reason: According to cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Labs, crafty scammers have weaponized Google Calendar by taking advantage of a setting you probably didn't know about.

Google automatically allows anyone to send you invitations unless you dig into the app's settings menu and turn off the feature. This permits your new office mates to add you to weekly meetings or lets a potential friend invite you to coffee, but it also grants bad actors the same power.

According to Kaspersky, spammers can send you phony invitations with links to websites congratulating you on a recently discovered windfall. The calendar's topic and location fields typically include a short bit of enticing info about your suspiciously good luck to encourage you to keep clicking. If you move on, you'll face a page prompting you to enter banking or credit card information and a flimsy explanation as to why they need your money before they can pay you in full.

These phishing attempts seem obvious, but they have an advantage over traditional email scams. Maria Vergelis, a security researcher at Kaspersky, suggests the attack's novelty makes it dangerous.

"The 'calendar scam' is a very effective scheme, as currently people have more or less got used to receiving spam messages from e-mails or messengers and do not immediately trust them," Vergelis said. "But this may not be the case when it comes to the Calendar app, which has a main purpose to organize information rather than transfer it."

A similar scam hit Apple Calendars in late 2016.

Kaspersky recommends turning off the "automatically add invitations" option in Google Calendar's Settings and deselecting the "show declined events" box in the nearby View Options menu. If you're still unsure how to navigate potential scams, check out PCMag's guide on how to detect and avoid phishing attempts.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cybersecurity

More Than 150,000 U.S. Small-Business Websites Could Be Infected With Malware at Any Given Moment. Here's How to Protect Yours.

Cybersecurity

Laptop Full of Malware Sells for $1.3 Million

Cybersecurity

Did You Know These iPhone Apps Record Your Screen While You Use Them?