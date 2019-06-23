My Queue

Photoshop

Become a Master at Adobe Photoshop With This Bundle

The Complete Master Photoshop & Adobe CC Bundle will help you create a gorgeous website and professionally edit your photos in no time.
A great website that speaks to your customers is essential for your startup, but unfortunately, it costs more than many entrepreneurs can afford as they’re getting on their feet. The Complete Master Photoshop & Adobe CC Bundle teaches you how to get a grip on Adobe’s must-know programs.

These six courses will take you from beginner to pro in Photoshop. You’ll master Photoshop’s layering features, figure out which tools you need to use for each project and use real-world examples to help you remember these tips.

Photoshop and Adobe’s other programs are incredibly useful for web design. You’ll discover important web design principles that can help you reach clientele across multiple formats, create logos and design wireframes for your own web projects. This bundle also includes a course in app design, so you can take your brilliant idea beyond desktop computers.

The Complete Master Photoshop & Adobe CC Bundle usually costs $1,399, but right now you can get all six courses for only $31 (97 percent off).

