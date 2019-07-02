Don't Break the Bank With This Refurb Apple iMac

Upgrade equipment without spending a ton.

July 2, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every entrepreneur wants to boost sales while minimizing overhead costs as much as possible. But upgrading equipment to serve your customers better (and open up to more sales while at it) forces you to fork out more money for the sake of customer service. And the sting received by a business account would be even more painful if your equipment of choice is an Apple product.

Apple is notorious for not buckling down to doing discounts, so buying something for their product line hits where it hurts. You can, however, save a few hundred dollars by making the smarter choice: buying refurbished.

To the uninitiated, refurbished equipment is previously owned equipment that has been inspected and put back into the market. Given that it passed the seller's standard, you are rest assured that it still works as good as new. And this fourth of July weekend, you can score a certified refurbished Apple iMac 21.5" Intel i3-2100 Dual Core 3.1GHz 250GB for 68 percent off the usual retail price.

Boasting a 21.5-inch HD LED display and monster of a processor – Intel Core i3-2100 Dual-Core 3.1GHz CPU with 4 GB of DDR3 RAM – this machine beams content in amazing detail and allows for next-level multitasking. It comes equipped with a 250 GB SATA hard drive to store all your important data, along with an ATI Radeon HD 6750M graphics processor to let you play games in stunning clarity. With an aluminum stand with an adjustable hinge built in, it gives you the perfect viewing angle as you blast through your to-do list all day long.

Get your hands on this 2011 iMac for a fraction of what you'd pay for a new one. It's now available at the Entrepreneur Store for only $379 — a savings of 68 percent.