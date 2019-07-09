My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Netflix

'Stranger Things 3' Has Been Seen by Over 40 Million Netflix Accounts

More than 18 million have finished the whole season.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
'Stranger Things 3' Has Been Seen by Over 40 Million Netflix Accounts
Image credit: Netflix via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Remember when it was a big deal that Bright racked up 11 million viewers? That's now quaint by comparison. Netflix has revealed that 40.7 million accounts have watched Stranger Things 3 in the four days since its July 4th premiere, making it the most-viewed show of any kind on the service in that time frame. And many in that audience were determined to finish the season before they returned to work -- 18.2 million have already completed the entire season.

The company treats a view as anyone having watched at least 70 percent of an episode or movie. It didn't break down the audience by region.

The view count isn't completely surprising given the sheer amount of hype involved, but it's still a major feat. Netflix broke its movie record in June, when Murder Mystery garnered nearly 30.9 million views in three days -- Stranger Things is well past that, and makes earlier TV shows seem downright modest. It took Umbrella Academy, one of Netflix's bigger series, a month to reach 45 million account views.

Yes, this is clearly about bragging rights. Netflix wants to show that it's a top dog in the streaming world, and that any misgivings about Stranger Things' performance are firmly in the past. This does demonstrate that Netflix's viewership still has room to grow, however, and that its flagship shows can be cultural events in the right circumstances.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Netflix

Adam Sandler's 'Murder Mystery' Breaks Netflix Viewing Records

Netflix

Netflix Points to 'Fortnite' as Competition After its Price Hike

Netflix

Inside Netflix's Notorious Firing Practices