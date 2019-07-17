'History Search' Ensures You Never Lose Web Pages or Documents

Quickly find previously-visited sites, improve your productivity, and relieve your frustration.

July 17, 2019 2 min read

How much is your time worth? The business world likes to say that "time is money," and that is true, but time is also much more than that. It's our greatest asset not only when it comes to work, but also in life. To waste your precious time searching for previously-visited webpages is a major time-suck, productivity killer, and just an all-around shame.

History Search wants to relieve you of that frustration and save hours of your time by helping you find webpages, important articles, emails, and more quickly and effortlessly. Whether you're looking for a specific website as a resource or your own online document on Google Docs, History Search reunites you with it. All you have to do is type in a date range or a few keywords describing what you're looking for.

Need to keep everything organized for future reference? There's also a feature called Collections, which lets you group together websites and docs into a searchable folder.

History Search also works on any popular browser and syncs your history and favorites across all browsers and devices, making your life infinitely easier. It's not hard to see why 1,200 people upvoted the app on Product Hunt.

