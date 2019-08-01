My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Streaming

Face Filter Glitch Reveals 'Young' Vlogger Is Decades Older

A popular Chinese streamer who used a beauty filter to look younger is revealed to be a 58-year-old woman during a live session.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Face Filter Glitch Reveals 'Young' Vlogger Is Decades Older
Image credit: via PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

A prominent Chinese vlogger, known as Her Royal Highness Qiao Bilu, accidentally disabled a beauty filter during a livestream and revealed she is several decades older than she appeared, according to Insider.

Bilu had amassed more than 100,000 fans on Douyu -- China's Twitch equivalent -- and relied on filters to make her into what her fans called a "cute goddess." During a July 25 livestream, the vlogger covered her face with a cartoon superimposition; fans wanted to see the star and begged her to remove it.

"I need 100,000 yuan ($14,526) worth of gifts to show my real face," she said. "After all, I'm a good-looking host."

Through a glitch, the cartoon -- and the filter -- vanished, revealing a 58-year-old woman. Needless to say, her followers were shocked. Some cried "Grandma" in Bilu's comments section. And, somehow surprised that celebrity and sincerity aren't the same, her male fans left en masse: Many unsubscribed and others rescinded their gifts.

The Chinese government could also take issue with the incident. The state-run Global Times' assessment of the situation castigates wanghong -- the Chinese word for online celebrity -- for repeatedly taking advantage of "indoorsman" who just want to spend time with "dreamy women." And the Chinese government has previously detained streamers for perceived slights against the government.

But in another twist, Bilu's mistake has boosted her fame. According to Insider, her Douyu profile page has swelled to almost a million followers since the incident. She also announced on Tuesday that she will release an album.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Streaming

WarnerMedia's HBO Max Launches in 2020, and It's Bringing 'Friends'

Streaming

Highly Paid 'Fortnite' Streamer Breaks Twitch Records With Help From Drake

Streaming

Cheater Beater: This Ring Will Stop Your Binge-Watching Partner From Netflixing Around