Languages

Learn a Language With a Discount on the Gold Standard of Software

Rosetta Stone helps you connect with foreign clients on a deeper level.
Learn a Language With a Discount on the Gold Standard of Software
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
It’s nice when local venture capitalists or investors in your ZIP code can give your business the financial push it needs, but sometimes you have to look outside of your neighborhood — or even your country— for funding.

You can develop great relationships with international partners who support your business, especially if you make the effort to speak their language. Rosetta Stone’s language software is world-renowned for helping people become fluent in a foreign language.

Rosetta Stone has been around for a while (27 years, to be exact). In that time, they’ve developed the most reliable software for teaching a new language to anyone who wants to get started, and they’ve continued innovating every step of the way.

Award-winning interactive software and proprietary speech recognition set Rosetta Stone apart from the language apps you’ll see in the App Store or Google Play Store. The immersive training methods kick off by having you match words with images, then learn basic conversational skills along with reading, writing and listening. You’ll move on to intermediate skills, like discussing your opinion and catching up on pop culture, then hone your second language with the advanced speech engine.

This Rosetta Stone software takes you from beginner to advanced in no time. You can choose from Spanish, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, German, Italian or French. It’s usually $299 to start your journey to fluency, but right now the software is on sale for $199 (33 percent off).

