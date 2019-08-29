Closing Sales

Master the Art of Closing Deals With This $39 Learning Bundle

This learning package features four courses--all of which will train you on how to seal a deal.
When it comes to closing deals, it's not enough to go by the book. Sure, there are proven and tested tips and tricks that you can incorporate in your sales pitch, but the techniques that could get your prospects to say yes usually come from the advice by pros who know their stuff. Pros who have spent years honing their sales process. Pros who could probably close deals with their eyes closed.

You can get that savvy sales advice from the Ultimate Sales Mastery Bundle, which offers a comprehensive guide to closing more deals. Pick it up on sale at the Entrepreneur Store for 85 percent off.

Taught by real entrepreneurs — Duct Tape Marketing author John Jantsch and renowned photographer Tamara Lacey, among others — this learning package features four courses, all of which will train you on how to seal sales deals. You'll get to grips with the art and science of pitching, building a client network, positioning yourself and your business, and defining your ideal customer. You'll also master how to build trust and a rapport with different clients, estimate the work that needs to be done to get a better shot at securing the deal, and identify different methods for reaching out to prospective clients and referral partners.

Usually retailing for $276, you can get the Ultimate Sales Mastery Bundle on sale for $39 — a savings of 85 percent.

