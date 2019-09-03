Finance

Become Master of Your Financial Domain With QuickBooks

The Complete QuickBooks Guru Bundle will give your business a financial edge.
Become Master of Your Financial Domain With QuickBooks
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
QuickBooks is the big cheese of the financial software world. As of 2018, QuickBooks had 2.8 million online subscribers from all corners of the globe, and the desktop software has been a corporate favorite for years. Adding it to your company’s roster of software will help you stay on top of profits, losses and long-term budgets. If you’re clueless about using QuickBooks, don’t worry: You’ll become a QuickBooks master with The Complete QuickBooks Guru Bundle.

These seven courses tackle everything from QuickBook Pro basics to tax tracking to business bookkeeping. You’ll gain access to the presentations and tools you need to apply theoretical processes to QuickBooks accounting software. The bundle has courses teaching you how to use QuickBooks desktop and online programs, so you can compare which ones will work best for you before you buy.

You’ll also learn how to separate your personal and business files in QuickBooks, and how to develop entire business bookkeeping plans in one program. QuickBooks’ Online Payroll class describes the entire payroll process and gives you an online setup to make paying your employees a snap. And get ready to save big with this bundle’s tax-tracking methods for your personal and business filings.

The Complete QuickBooks Guru Bundle usually costs $1,400, but right now it’s on sale for $29 (97% off).

