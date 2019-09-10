Data Management

Learn How to Become an Excel Master For Less Than $20

Get savvy with this number-crunching staple in less than 10 hours.
Learn How to Become an Excel Master For Less Than $20
Everybody's using Microsoft Excel for good reason. From its humble beginnings as a spreadsheet and organization software, Excel has evolved into one of the most powerful and user-friendly data analytics tools on the market. Most people have at least a basic knowledge of Excel, making it almost ubiquitous in the world of business. However, becoming a real pro with Excel can help you climb the career ladder or break into other parts of your organization.

If you want to improve your Excel skills and see just how far they can take you, check out The Complete Excel Pro Tips Certification Bundle, now available for only $19.

Here's what you'll get:

Excel Pro Tips: Analytics Tools ($49 value) - Get familiar with and practice advanced analytics tools like forecasting, optimization, and Monte Carlo simulations.

Excel Pro Tips: Productivity Tools ($49 value) - Learn time-saving techniques like keyboard shortcuts, data validation, autofill and flash fill, and much more.

Excel Pro Tips: Data Visualization ($49 value) - Make sense of complex data sets by using Excel's many graphical visualization tools.

Excel Pro Tips: Formatting ($49 value) - A good spreadsheet is a clean, attractive spreadsheet, and Excel is loaded with tools to make your presentations more legible and navigable.

Excel Pro Tips: Formulas & Functions ($49 value) - Get a crash course in the lifeblood of Excel — formulas and functions — so you can work more efficiently and more accurately.

This six-course bundle also comes with certifications after completing each course so you'll be able to validate your learning to potential employers. Take your Excel knowledge to the next level with The Complete Excel Pro Tips Certification Bundle, now on sale for $19.

