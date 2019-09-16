MBAs

Get MBA Training, Minus the Student Loans, from This Top 40 Business School

Increase your earning potential without breaking the bank.
As a society, we tend to value education and equate it with success. Turns out, that's not entirely inaccurate. According to recent projections by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, MBA graduates are predicted to earn roughly $25,000 more after graduating than their bachelor's degree counterparts. Education pays—it's just a matter of how much time and money you're willing to invest in it. Not everyone can pour their life savings or take out a rash of loans on a gamble that everything will work out well once they have an MBA. As such, certified online programs have arisen as a higher education solution for people already in the workforce.

Case in point: The University of Maryland's MicroMasters® MBA program, available now from Entrepreneur for 13 percent off the $1,500 retail price at $1,299. This outstanding program is led by the same professors who teach Maryland's #9-ranked Online MBA program, helping you to develop business insights and learn how to lead others towards strategic goals. You'll learn the different functional areas of a firm, how each defines success internally and in the marketplace, how to devise marketing strategies, how to manage projects that are on-time and on-budget, and much more. Beyond the day-to-day, this program will give you an idea of how to speak like a C-level executive and evaluate corporate investment opportunities as well. It's a distillation of the Core MBA program you would get at a leading university like the University of Maryland only for a fraction of the cost and taken on your own time.

By earning the MicroMasters® certificate, you'll demonstrate to employers that you have a deep understanding of business and be well on your path towards completing an advanced degree. Enroll today for 13 percent off the $1,500 list price at $1,299.

