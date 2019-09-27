This Bundle Has the Sales Hacks Every Closer Should Use

Whether you run your own business or you're a member of a sales team, this bundle will help you grow.

September 27, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The eCommerce industry is booming as platforms like Shopify and Etsy make it easier than ever to build online stores and sell your own products. However, it's one thing to set up the online store, it's another entirely to scale your business by building an audience and converting browsers into buyers. If you're not sure where to start, The Complete Sales Hacker Bundle can help.

Whether you're a member of a sales team who wants to climb the ladder or you're trying to set up a passive income stream, this 8-course bundle covers everything you need to know to start selling online (and in-person) like a pro. You'll learn classic sales techniques that can help when pitching potential clients or investors as well as how to set up seamless sales funnels to usher prospects through their customer journey. You'll even get a crash course in one crucial platform, ClickFunnels, that can help you develop a comprehensive web-based sales strategy.

Sales teams are changing and so are sales strategies. Today, growth hacking skills are as important as interpersonal skills and The Complete Sales Hacker Bundle will help you develop both. Grab this 8-course bundle today for just $29 and start selling like a pro.