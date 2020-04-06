Networking

Focus on Networking With People Who Are Engines, Not Anchors

Look for solutions-focused people when you are networking.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Focus on Networking With People Who Are Engines, Not Anchors
Image credit: Hideharu Takeuchi | EyeEm | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of BNI
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The quality of your personal and professional network is highly dependent on the people in your network. We often consider people’s aptitude when we bring them into our personal network, but we often forget to consider their attitude. Based on a survey I conducted of over 3,400 people around the world, one of the top characteristics of a great networker is, in fact, their attitude.

Over the years, I’ve recognized that there are some people who are positive and supportive individuals who I really want to be around. They are solutions-focused when it comes to solving problems and are almost always willing to talk through challenges with a positive end in mind. These people are engines. They help us be our best selves, and they motivate us to drive forward in a positive way.

Related: 4 Details for Successful Networking That Most People Overlook

I’ve also noticed, as I’m sure you have, that there are some people who complain as though it were an Olympic event. And for the record, I’ve checked, and it’s not. They tend to be negative, argumentative and obsessed with problems without any real focus on solutions. I’ve learned not to spend much time with these people because they focus on all the things that are wrong relating to most challenges. If all someone does is focus on problems, they become an expert on the problems and not on the solutions. These people are anchors. They hold us back and weigh us down.

So, who do you surround yourself with, engines or anchors?

This is an important question for everyone. It’s particularly important if you are trying to build a powerful personal network of people around you. Is your network full of people who are engines helping you go to the next level in your life or your career? Or are they anchors weighing you down with the plethora of complaints?

Do they hold you back, or do they drive you forward?  Sometimes when we first meet someone, we can’t tell if they are an engine or an anchor. It may take a little time to observe the way they do business and how they interact with others, but it’s critical that we take notice as soon as possible. 

If you want to build a powerful personal network, look for engines — those people who help you in your business and in your life. Forbid entrance to the anchors who may be trying to get into your personal network. Generally, they don’t really care about you but mostly care about what you can do for them instead.

Related: 4 Foundational Networking Tips for Finding Your Tribe

The funny thing here is that no one thinks they’re an anchor — no one. They’ll tell you that they are an engine and that they just don't like the direction you are going and that’s why they come across the way they do. For the record, this attitude means they are an anchor with a motor attached who is trying to take you down faster.

My advice is to call for “all hands on deck,” cut loose the anchors in your life, partner up with your fellow engines and go full speed ahead. Create the life and the network that you want. Only other engines can help you do that.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
Masters of Success

Masters of Success

Buy From
Masters of Sales

Masters of Sales

Buy From
Business Networking and Sex

Business Networking and Sex

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Networking

Why Offline Is the New Online (and What This Means for Entrepreneurs)

Networking

5 Tips to Help You Build Your Network

Networking

10 Products That Will Help Make a Good First Impression