Ace Marks Makes High Quality Men's Shoes Affordable For All

Image credit: Ace Marks
You can't get great shoes at a great price. At least, that's always been the assumption with high-quality materials coming at a high cost and expert craftsmanship commanding a premium. Plus, once a brand name is slapped on, you're paying for that name recognition as well. For as long as most of us can remember, we've had to shell over huge sums to look and feel our best. The road to success is difficult enough; buying a new pair of dress shoes should be simple and affordable.

That's where Ace Marks comes in. A kickstarter success story, Ace Marks was founded by folks who have spent their lives in the luxury footwear business and know all too well the pain points that come along with shopping for new dress shoes. As such, they've eliminated the middlemen and harnessed modern technology to create world-class, handcrafted footwear for a reasonable price. Through their online store, they bypass retail and big brand markups to give you affordability and convenience without sacrificing quality or tradition.

The Ace Marks factory is run by fourth-generation artisan shoemakers who have worked with Italy's top luxury brands. They hand-select each full-grain calfskin leather piece to craft beautiful shoes that keep your feet dry and cool and that stay comfortable all day thanks to memory foam cushions. Each shoe is crafted using a Blake Flex construction, making them flexible, light, and modern, giving you the confidence you need to put your best foot forward in all situations.

Ready for a new pair of dress shoes? Ace Marks feels so confident you'll love their shoes that they'll buy back your old shoes for $50 and put that money towards your first pair of Ace Marks. Then they'll donate your old shoes to charities that help men in need. Get in on the action here.

