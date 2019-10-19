Streaming

Make Your Binge-Watching Productive with Access to 2,000+ Documentaries

This documentary streaming service is a fraction of the price of Netflix.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Make Your Binge-Watching Productive with Access to 2,000+ Documentaries
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're like most people, your evening unwinding time turns into a multiple-hour TV binge. Sure, there are a lot of great shows on today, but when you're watching re-runs of Friends or The Office for the sixth time, it may be time to reevaluate how you're using that time before sleep. If picking up a book feels a little too ambitious, consider CuriosityStream, the award-winning streaming service that's explicitly devoted to documentaries.

Launched by Discovery Communications founder John Hendricks, CuriosityStream works just like Netflix, Hulu, or any other streaming service you already use. You get unlimited access via web browser, mobile app, TV, or tablet to a library of more than 2,000 documentaries and shows. Their library has content you're familiar with as well as originals never seen on any other platform from the likes of Stephen Hawking and David Attenborough. As you watch, CuriosityStream learns your preferences and delivers personalized recommendations so you can learn more about the subjects that interest you or delve into new worlds and interests. If you're not sure where to start, you can also browse curated lists from the CuriosityStream team.

Learn something new in your downtime. Right now, you can sign up for yearly plans to CuriosityStream and avoid the monthly payments. Get a 2-year subscription for 25 percent off $40 at just $29.99, or a 3-year subscription for 25 percent off $60 at just $45.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Streaming

Disney Is Tweeting Everything That's Coming to Disney+

Streaming

Face Filter Glitch Reveals 'Young' Vlogger Is Decades Older

Streaming

WarnerMedia's HBO Max Launches in 2020, and It's Bringing 'Friends'