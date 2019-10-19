Make Your Binge-Watching Productive with Access to 2,000+ Documentaries

This documentary streaming service is a fraction of the price of Netflix.

October 19, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're like most people, your evening unwinding time turns into a multiple-hour TV binge. Sure, there are a lot of great shows on today, but when you're watching re-runs of Friends or The Office for the sixth time, it may be time to reevaluate how you're using that time before sleep. If picking up a book feels a little too ambitious, consider CuriosityStream, the award-winning streaming service that's explicitly devoted to documentaries.

Launched by Discovery Communications founder John Hendricks, CuriosityStream works just like Netflix, Hulu, or any other streaming service you already use. You get unlimited access via web browser, mobile app, TV, or tablet to a library of more than 2,000 documentaries and shows. Their library has content you're familiar with as well as originals never seen on any other platform from the likes of Stephen Hawking and David Attenborough. As you watch, CuriosityStream learns your preferences and delivers personalized recommendations so you can learn more about the subjects that interest you or delve into new worlds and interests. If you're not sure where to start, you can also browse curated lists from the CuriosityStream team.

Learn something new in your downtime. Right now, you can sign up for yearly plans to CuriosityStream and avoid the monthly payments. Get a 2-year subscription for 25 percent off $40 at just $29.99, or a 3-year subscription for 25 percent off $60 at just $45.